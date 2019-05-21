Theresa May dangles the carrot of a second referendum if MPs back her Brexit deal

British PM Theresa May has dangled the carrot of a second referendum if MPs back her Brexit deal next month.

She said if parliament approves her EU divorce agreement, MPs could, within that legislation, vote to have a confirmatory referendum.

The other changes she outlined were:

a legal obligation to find alternatives to the Irish backstop by December 2020

no changes to environmental protections the UK enjoys as a member of the European Union

a new bill to protect workers' rights

May was announcing modifications to the withdrawal agreement after weeks of talks with the UK's main opposition party, Labour.

The discussions broke down without a deal but May will hope her tweaks will be enough to persuade MPs to get over the line.

MPs are set to again vote on her Brexit deal on the week beginning Monday, June 3. They have rejected it three times already this year.