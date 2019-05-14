'Win Salvini': Italy's Deputy PM launches social media game show | #TheCube

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has launched a social media 'game show' coined "Win Salvini" in the run-up to the European elections.

Salvini, who has a significant profile on social media, is urging his followers to increase their engagement across his platforms.

Like any contest, there are winners and losers - with Salvini laying out the rules of the contest in a game show inspired video posted on his Twitter and Facebook profiles.

Users receive points when they like Salvini's posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, with contestants also able to gain points when they retweet his content.

So the money question - what do contestants win? Salvini promised to share photos of the contestants as well as calling runner ups. The top prize, however, is a chance to meet the League politician.

Complimenti a Elenio da Acireale (Catania), a Fabrizio da Palermo, a Roberto da Gualtieri (Reggio Emilia) e a Niko da... Publiée par Matteo Salvini sur Lundi 13 mai 2019

This comes just weeks before the EU elections which take place at the end of May. The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) and centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) are expected to garner the most seats in the upcoming European elections, according to a poll conducted by European Elects.