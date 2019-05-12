Gay rights march halted by Havana police

Gay rights activists organised an unauthorised march in one of Havana's main thoroughfares before they were stopped by police.

The march on Saturday afternoon was the second by a non-governmental organisation in Cuba in slightly more than a month.

A handful of marchers were arrested when they attempted to push through a massive police presence and continue from the Prado Boulevard onto the Malecon, the capital's famous seaside promenade.

The march was organised largely using Cuba's new mobile internet, with gay-rights activists and groups of friends calling for a march over Facebook and WhatsApp after the government-run gay rights organisation cancelled their own march.