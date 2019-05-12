City overcome scare to retain premiership

Manchester City has won the English Premier League — becoming the first side to retain the trophy for a decade.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed a win on Sunday to be sure of taking the title and had an early scare when they went down a goal down to Brighton. But they recovered to take the match 4-1.

The result meant that although Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool also won their game against the Wolves (2-0) they had to settle for second place — despite recording the fourth highest ever points total in the league.

Salah, Mané and Aubameyang shared the golden boot award for the highest scorer of the season.