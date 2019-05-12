Children lead climate change marches across Europe

Thousands of people marched through the streets of Brussels and London on Sunday with the aim of putting environmental issues at the heart of this month’s European elections.

In London, the demonstration was organised by a group called “Mothers rise up”.

The protest was led by 11-year-olds — representing the 11 years the United Nations has set as the target for tackling global warming.

Similar marches were held in Cyprus, the Netherlands, Spain and the Czech Republic, on a day of action designed to coincide with International Mothers’ Day.

Fake blood flowed in Paris

In the French capital, climate activists spilled fake blood on the steps of the Trocadero near the Eiffel tower as a way of portraying the accelerated loss of biodiversity on Earth, reported the AFP.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion campaign group emptied canisters containing around 300 litres of red liquid on the famous site.