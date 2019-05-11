BREAKING NEWS

Scuffles in Hong Kong as tempers flare over new extradition law

By Euronews 
A pro-democracy politician has been injured after scuffles broke out at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council.

Gary Fan clambered over a pack of journalists, apparently wanting to seize the microphone from a pro-Beijing opponent, but he ended up in hospital after suffering a bad fall.

Tensions are running high over a new law that would enable criminal suspects to be extradited to the Chinese mainland.

Pro-democracy campaigners outside the building claimed the law will reduce Hong Kong’s autonomy under its “one country, two systems” relationship with China.

But pro-Beijing demonstrators were also out in force - the opposition has just a third of the seats in the Legislative Council.