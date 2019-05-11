Japanese enjoy Kanda Matsuri festival in Tokyo

People dressed in period costumes took part on Saturday in one of the three largest festivals in Tokyo.

The Shinko-sai parade is one of the highlights of the Kanda Matsuri festival, which has a history of 400 years.

The event is held once every two years at the Kanda Myojin shrine.

About 1,000 people dressed in colourful costumes paraded through the centre of the capital. The procession which included a large portable shrine stretched several hundred meters.