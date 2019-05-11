Hostages pay tribute to French soldiers who died to save them

The hostages freed by French commandos from militants in Burkina Faso have offered their condolences to the families of the two soldiers killed in the rescue operation.

Laurent Lassimouillas spoke for the group after meeting with the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Kaboré.

"All our thoughts go to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives to free us from this hell," he said.

The soldiers killed - Cedric de Pierrepont and Alain Bertoncello - were both officers in the French naval special forces.

In all four hostages were freed. France says their captors were terrorists who planned to hand them over to an al Qaeda affiliate in Mali.

