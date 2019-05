Police in Florida helped capture an alligator spotted near a school bus stop in Golden Gate, Florida on May 9.

Footage shared by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office shows two of its corporals, Jerrod Carver and Edward Costello, assisting trapper Ray Simonsen.

According to the post, the 2.7-metre 'gator did a "death roll" in a bid to escape capture. “No one was injured during the wrestling match,” it added.