Virtual Reality art signals 'intersting times' at 58th Venice Biennale

The title of the 58th International Art Exhibition is taken from a [supposedly] Chinese saying referring to periods of uncertainty, crisis and turmoil, "interesting times".

This year's exhibition aims to immerse itself in the present by inviting artists from all over the world to break with tradition.

"What converts art into something special is the fact that it resists any closed mentality," explained art critic and Biennale artistic director Ralph Rugoff, this week in Venice.

The Biennale will be open from May 11 to November 24, 2019.