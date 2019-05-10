Prince Charles and Camilla visit organic farm during Germany visit

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, ended their four-day visit to Germany with a tour of an organic farm on Friday.

Prince Charles, himself an avid organic farmer, took time to learn about the different ways to produce organic products and tasted various products, from honey to beer to cheese.

His wife Camilla, meanwhile, mastered the art of rolling and forming the traditional Bavarian pretzel.

Later, Charles and Camilla spent time outside the farm talking to wellwishers.