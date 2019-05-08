Police rescue three women and a dog from dangerous floods in Austin

Three women and a dog were rescued from floodwaters in Austin, Texas, on May 3, as seen in body camera footage shared by the Austin Police Department Facebook page.

The dramatic video shows officers freeing three women stranded in a car in fast-moving floodwaters, with one of the women carrying the dog as she’s dragged to safety.

“We have rains in the forecast ahead… PLEASE TURN AROUND… DON’T DROWN!” APD said in a post to Facebook.

Flash floods, strong winds, rainfall, and hail, also impacted the wider region.