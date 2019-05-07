New world record set for highest-ever game of rugby

A charity has broken the world record for the highest game of rugby and raised more than £250,000 (€292,000) in the process.

Wooden Spoon, the children's charity of rugby, arranged the match near Everest Advanced Base Camp.

Its altitude is 6,331 metres, beating the previous record of 5,119 metres.

Former international rugby players Lee Mears, Shane Williams, Ollie Phillips and Tamara Taylor were among the participants. They spent two weeks acclimatising, slowly advancing up the mountain. Facing severe shortage of breath, with oxygen levels estimated at around 40%, the group then battled hard in a fiercely-contested game of full contact Rugby Sevens.

The money raised will help fund charitable projects for children around the UK and Ireland.