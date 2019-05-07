McConnell demands end to 'Groundhog Day spectacle' of ongoing Trump investigations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to say Tuesday that the investigation into Russian electoral interference and a possible Trump-Russia conspiracy is "case closed," according to excerpts of his floor speech.

The Kentucky Republican will issue a call to "finally end this 'Groundhog Day' spectacle, stop endlessly re-litigating a two-and-a-half-year-old election result, and move forward for the American people."

The speech, which McConnell will deliver on the Senate floor at 10 a.m., will focus on Russian interference in American elections and the work of special counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.

"This investigation went on for two years," McConnell will say of Mueller's probe. "It's finally over. Many Americans were waiting to see how their elected officials would respond."

"With an exhaustive investigation complete, would the country finally unify to confront the real challenges before us?" he will continue.

"Would we finally be able to move on from partisan paralysis and breathless conspiracy theorizing? Or would we remain consumed by unhinged partisanship, and keep dividing ourselves to the point that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his agents need only stand on the sidelines and watch as their job is done for them. Regrettably, I think the answer is obvious."

Mueller's report, which Barr released in redacted form last month, detailed multiple contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, although the special counsel said the evidence did not amount to a Trump-Russia conspiracy. Mueller also detailed Trump's actions with regard to possible obstruction of the investigation, saying that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Barr, weeks before he released the report, determined that Trump did not obstruct justice, saying the evidence did not support that charge. In congressional testimony last week, Barr said he "did not exonerate" the president.