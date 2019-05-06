Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, goes into labor with first baby

LONDON — The former Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has gone into labor with her first child, Buckingham Palace confirmed to NBC News.

The baby will be Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and Prince Charles' fourth grandchild.

Prior to the birth, few details of the couple's birth plans were released. Last month, Kensington Palace said that the birth would be revealed only once Harry and Meghan had the opportunity to celebrate privately. Unlike Harry's brother Prince William, they didn't share where the baby would be born.

Harry and the former "Suits" actress married last year in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London. The celebration saw movie stars mingling with royalty.

The palace announced Meghan's pregnancy in October.

In early March, the palace announced that Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, would create their own household, complete with their own communications staff based at Buckingham Palace. The move would mean that their operations would be separate from those they had shared with Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.