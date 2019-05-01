European capitals gear up for May Day protests

This year's May Day demonstrations in France will take place amid particularly tight security after the wave of "yellow vest" anti-government protests.

In Paris it's feared that hooligans bent on violence will join the "gilets jaunes", as trade unionists, students and others turn out to mark International Workers' Day. President Emmanuel Macron's promise of tax cuts and other reforms have been rejected in some quarters.

Athens is also gearing up for May Day demonstrations, the first in Greece in the post-bailout era and in an election year. Meanwhile, there are also fears of trouble in Berlin where a large anti-gentrification protest is expected.

Euronews correspondents Stefan de Vries in Paris, Fay Doulgkeri in Athens and Jessica Saltz in Berlin report for Good Morning Europe. Watch the video in the player above.