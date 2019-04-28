Young Croat breaks Guinness World Record in Zagreb in 24 hours car pushing!

A young Croat has broken the Guinness World Record for 24 hour car pushing.

27 year-old Tomislav Lubenjak from Zagreb broke the record by pushing a 730 kg Smart with a driver inside for 106.9 kilometres.

His challenge began on Saturday when the official stopwatch in the accompanying car was started, in which each of Tomislav's footstep was tracked by recorders. The whole event was provided by the traffic police regulating Vukovar Street in Zagreb.

The car has the exact weight assigned by Guinness rules and the drivers had to change every four hours. Tomislav took three minute breaks every hour and refuelled with high-calorie pills and sugar to give him the energy to complete the gruelling task.

The former Guinness Record holder was Przemyslaw Marczewski from Poland who pushed the car for 82.28 kilometres.