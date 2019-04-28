Crane falls into traffic on Seattle street, killing 4

Four people were killed Saturday when a crane plummeted into cars on a downtown Seattle street, authorities said.

The crane fell into traffic and crushed five cars; three people also were injured, the Seattle Fire Department tweeted.

Emergency crews responded to Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue at around 3:30 p.m., NBC affiliate KING5 of Seattle reported.

The crane fell across a building undergoing construction along Mercer Street, according to the station.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted that there was a "major incident" and asked people to avoid the area. "My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured," she said.