Watch: Olympic champion skier Wise sets new quarterpipe height world record

A US double Olympic gold medal skier has set a new quarterpipe height world record of 11.7 metres.

David Wise, halfpipe champion at the Sochi and Pyeongchang Games, executed a straight air tail grab at the Audi Nines event held in Solden, Austria on Monday. A quarterpipe jump is where a rider lands back on the same surface he or she departed from.

Wise broke the mark of 10.82 metres set by fellow American Simon Dumont in 2008. Wise said: "It's scary, for sure, like there is a moment when your mind just goes onto autopilot and you go way too fast on your feature, so you don´t let yourself be afraid. This is nuts, this is beyond crazy and when you are in the air, it feels fine, then you grab the tail and it feels good."

Other notable performances included Andri Ragettli of Switzerland who landed a quad cork 1980 (where the jumper rotates in the manner of a corkscrew through four complete revolutions) which was first achieved by his compatriot Fabian Bosch at the X Games in Aspen, United States in January.

In Solden, Bosch performed a switch double cork 1620, while Anna Gasser of Austria, the 2018 big air Olympic champion, demonstrated her snowboarding skills at nearby Obergurgl-Hochgurgl.

The Audi Nines continues until Saturday.