Two Austrians dead as bodies of three climbers found in Banff National Park, Canada

The bodies of three professional climbers have been found following an avalanche in the Canadian Rockies.

Hansjorg Auer, 35, and David Lama, 28, both from Austria, and Jess Roskelley, 36 from the US, were reported missing, presumed dead on Thursday.

The world-renowned mountaineers were attempting to climb a challenging route on Howse Peak in Banff National Park.

Lama and Auer had climbed some of the toughest routes around the globe. Roskelley was best-known for climbing Mount Everest at age 20 in 2003, making him the youngest person at the time to have climbed the world’s highest mountain.

The bodies of the men were found on Sunday. The national parks agency offered "sincere condolences to their families, friends and loved ones," the agency said in a statement.

They were part of a team of experienced athletes sponsored by American outdoor equipment firm The North Face.