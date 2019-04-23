Ready to coal-lapse? Competitors race with heavy sacks of charcoal

Competitors raced uphill with heavy sacks of charcoal at a quirky contest in the UK.

The world coal carrying championships took place in the village of Gawthorpe in Yorkshire, northern England.

Andrew Corrigan, a farmer from Durham, clinched the men's races in a time of four minutes and 32 seconds.

He then had to rush off to be at his wife's bedside, who had just given birth to their child.

The women's race was won by Jennie Muster, who clocked a finishing time of four minutes 42 seconds.

The women carried 20 kilograms of coal while the men carried 50 kilos.