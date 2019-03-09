Italian and British climber found dead on Pakistan's "killer mountain"

The bodies of two climbers have been spotted on Nanga Parbat, which is nicknamed "the killer mountain" in Pakistan.

Briton Tom Ballard and Italian Daniele Nardi were attempting a rare winter ascent of the 8,126-metre in the Himalayas, considered one of the hardest mountaineering feats in the world.

Their bodies are at a high altitude on the treacherous Mummery route that no one has successfully climbed, meaning they're unlikely to be recovered.

Ballard is the son of famed British climber Alison Hargreaves who became the first woman to climb Mount Everest unaided in 1995.

She died later that year while descending from the summit of Pakistan's K2, the world's second-tallest mountain which is considered much harder to climb than Everest.

Alan Hinkes, who was Hargreaves's climbing partner, said he already knew they had died.

"Well, I'd already prepared myself for it really I have to admit. I sort of realised they were dead and particularly came to terms with it last Thursday. I did feel despondent because Tom was a fine young man you know, he was a lovely young man," he said.