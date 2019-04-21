Ukraine presidential election: voting underway

Ukrainians are voting for a new president with many people frustrated at the performance of the country.

They face an unusual choice - a comedian and TV star Volodymyr Zelensky, or the incumbent, the billionaire businessman Petro Poroshenko, who's led the country for the past five years.

And its Poroshenko's wealth that could be his undoing. Many people are disappointed that he hasn't kept pledges to distance himself from his business empire.

Meanwhile, just ten hours before polls opened a Kyiv court rejected a lawsuit demanding his rival Zelensky's participation in the poll should be disallowed.

The case was brought by an election observation group claiming Zelensky's offer of free tickets to a presidential debate amounted to bribery.

The debate went ahead in a sports stadium and proved to be a bruising encounter, with both candidates trading barbed comments, illustrating the strength of feeling in this contest. Polls were due to close on Sunday evening.