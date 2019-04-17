Raw Politics in full: Vox ban and EU whistleblower win

Vox ban

Spain's far-right Vox party has been banned from a TV debate leading up to Spanish general elections. The April 23 debate is the only scheduled televised event leading up to the April 28 elections.

The party was dropped from the debate due to a ruling from the Spanish electoral commission, which ruled that the inclusion of Vox would violate electoral law due to lack of representation in the national parliament. Vox — which won parliamentary seats in the Andalusia region last year — currently holds no seats in Spain's national parliament.

Future of Europe

Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš spoke to Raw Politics host Tesa Arcilla on Wednesday to discuss the rise of European populism and life following Brexit.

"The biggest threat is that people who say that we don't need the union at all would gain the upper hand," Kariņš said.

The Latvian leader had given a speech to MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday, saying: "All is not well in the EU."

Whistleblower law

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday to protect whistleblowers from legal retaliation, marking the first time whistleblowers are given these protections across the EU.

This legislation gives whistleblowers a "high level of protection" and also provides them protected channels to report wrongdoings. The legislation said whistleblowers play a "key role" in protecting security in the bloc.