Peru's ex-president Garcia shoots himself when police tried to arrest him

By Reuters with NBC News World News
Image: Peruvian President Alan Garcia takes questions at a news conference
Peruvian President Alan Garcia takes questions at a news conference on July 5, 2006.
LIMA — Peru's former president Alan Garcia shot himself early on Wednesday after police arrived at his home in the capital Lima to arrest him in connection with a bribery investigation, a police source said.

Garcia was immediately taken to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital, said the source, who was not authorized to talk to the media.

Local TV channel America reported Garcia was undergoing emergency surgery and was in critical condition. It broadcast images of Garcia's son and supporters arriving at the hospital.