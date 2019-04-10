IMMERSIVE STORY: Visit Paris' Spring hub for modern and contemporary art in 360°

- If the text in the video above is too small, try clicking the binoculars in the lower-right corner.
It is the place to be in the French capital this spring — Paris Art Fair 2019, the event recognised as a leading hub for modern and contemporary art.
In this 360° report, stroll around the Parisian art fair in the majestic Grand Palais – the "monument dedicated by the Republic to the glory of French art".
A total of 150 exhibitors from 20 countries gathered under the magnificent 100-year-old glass cupola to show European art from the post-war years to the present day, with Latin American art in the spotlight this year, along with the work of French female artists.
See you there!