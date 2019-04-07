Dutch adventurer finishes three-year electric car journey in Australia

A Dutch explorer has completed a three-year journey across the world from Europe to Australia, the longest journey in an electric car ever recorded.

Wiebe Wakker stopped in Sydney, Australia on Sunday afternoon marking the end of the record breaking drive.

Wakker’s Plug Me In initiative hopes to educate and inspire a carbon free future.

Wakker left the Netherlands on March 15 2016 and has spent a a total of 1,119 days travelling more than 95,000 km (59,000 miles) and visiting 33 countries to try and draw attention to the durability and sustainability of electric cars.

The Dutchman needed the support of random strangers offering him shelter and food on his journey.

"I got about (1,800) people to sign up and make me zig zag all the way through Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and finally today I arrived here," Wakker told supporters after reaching his finishing line.

Wakker crossed Sydney’s iconic Harbour bridge before finishing his long journey at the Royal Botanical Gardens by the Sydney Opera House after 2pm local time.