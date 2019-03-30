Violence erupts again on anniversary of Gaza's border protests with Israel

Gaza medics said Israeli fire killed a Palestinian man near the Gaza border before dawn on Saturday as thousands of Palestinians rallied to mark the first anniversary of the border protests.

The death came just hours before a protest to mark the anniversary of the 'Great March of Return' protest at the fence.

The Israeli military said it had no knowledge of the death and Palestinians were throwing explosive devices at the border fence on Friday night.

Israeli troops fired teargas and said some of the demonstrators threw rocks, grenades and burning tyres towards them.

Tensions mounted along the border this week ahead of the commemoration of the protests.

On Monday more violence erupted when a Palestinian rocket attack from Gaza wounded seven Israelis in a village north of Tel Aviv.

In response, Israel launched a wave of air strikes and increased its forces at the border.

This year around 200 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier have been killed.

According to Gaza's health ministry around 7,000 Palestinians have been shot and wounded.

U.N. investigators said last week that Israeli forces may be guilty of war crimes for using excessive force.