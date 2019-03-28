European Parliament backs legislation to reduce CO2 emissions by 2030

MEPs pushed forward this week with legislation that would set a higher target for CO2 reductions for new cars and encourage member states to call for retrofits of old vehicles.

If passed by the European Council, the measures would aim to reduce emissions in new cars by 37.5% and vans by 31%, in time for a 2030 deadline. MEPs backed the proposal in a vote of 521 to 63 with 34 abstentions.

The resolution also establishes emergency measures that can be taken to withdraw older vehicles that do not meet emission standards from the marketplace.

This new legislation is largely in response to the 2015 Dieselgate scandal, during which car manufacturer Volkswagen was caught tampering with emission reports.