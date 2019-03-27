Raw Politics: MEPs debate EU leaders' critiques of Brexit solutions

EU officials laid out their critiques on Wednesday of the British government’s handling of Brexit negotiations, with some calling for parliament to revoke Article 50.

“You cannot betray the six million people that signed the petition to revoke article 50, the one million people who marched for a people’s vote, or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union,” EU Council President Donald Tusk said during a speech in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Nigel Farage, a British MEP and former UKIP leader, speaking on Raw Politics on Wednesday evening, denounced Tusk's statement. Farage claimed an overwhelming majority of the UK still wants to quit the EU.

“What he doesn’t talk about is the 17.4 million who voted Brexit in the referendum but, most importantly, what nobody in that parliament today referenced was what has happened over the last three weeks in the opinion polls in the United Kingdom.”

Italian MEP Roberto Gualtieri later argued that the Brexit options that propose a close relationship between the UK and the EU are “good for both economies and for the future”.

“Those who thought the United Kingdom could just be a free rider of the globalized world, they don’t know how really we are embedded in a system of rules which are also strong safeguards for citizens.”