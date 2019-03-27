British fugitive armed with a crossbow attempts to flee Australia on a jet ski

A British man wanted in Australia on drug-related charges has been caught trying to flee the country on a jet ski.

Armed with a crossbow, the 57-year-old unnamed individual was spotted launching the jet ski off Punsand Bay, off the northern tip of Queensland, and was believed to have set his sights on Papua New Guinea.

Australian police gave chase and eventually apprehended the man on mudflats near Saibai Island, just south of his intended destination.

"Anyone who thinks they can either enter or leave Australia through the region without detection should think again," Australian Border Force commander Jo Crooks said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Australian Federal Police echoed this sentiment.

"This arrest sends a strong message to would-be fugitives," the spokesperson said. "Our reach across Australia is second to none and we will use all our contacts and relationships to find you and bring you before a court."

Following his detention, the man was transported to Thursday Island, awaiting extradition to Western Australia.