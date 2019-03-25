Taste Dubai: The Dubai Food Festival

Taste, Euronews' food programme, samples some of the culinary delights at the Dubai Food Festival, meets two critically-acclaimed British chefs and dines with the former chief of the Michelin Guide.

Chefs Nick Alvis and Scott Price share their "Devon Crab, Basil and Seaweed" recipe with Euronews' Taste.

Devon Crab, Basil and Seaweed

From folly by Nick & Scott

INGREDIENTS FOR DRESSED CRAB:

1. 250g White crab claw meat

2. 75g mayonnaise

3. 50g vinaigrette

4. 50g lemon juice

5. 5g salt

FOR BASIL BISQUE:

1. 500g crab shells (chopped into inch square sized pieces)

2. 100ml Olive oil

3. 50g tomato paste

4. 1500ml water ½ bunch of basil (stalks and leaves separated)

5. 75g crème fraiche

FOR ‘SEAWEED’:

1. 500g dark green savoy cabbage leaves

2. 2l Vegetable oil for frying

3. Salt

DIRECTIONS DRESSED CRAB

1. Carefully pick through the crab removing any broken shell pieces. Use a stainless-steel tray with a deeper tray underneath full of ice to keep the crab meat cold as it will spoil fast if it gets warm.

2. Using two bowls, again one full of ice and the other one on top of the ice to keep the crab cold, place the meat inside and then add the other ingredients but keep a little of each back just to be sure there is not too much liquid and moisture.

3. When you’ve mixed all together, add any of the additional ingredients that are needed. Taste the mix and correct seasoning if needed. Keep chilled in the fridge.

FOR BASIL BISQUE:

1. Heat a deep pan with olive oil inside, when the oil starts to smoke add the crab shells being very careful of the oil spitting and splashing.

2. Roast the shells they brown, then add tomato paste and cook out for no more than 30 seconds, add the water and basil stalks then simmer for 1 hour.

3. Strain the stock, then reduce on a medium heat until it’s almost like a syrup. Whisk in the crème fraiche, tear the basil leaves, add them to the pan and bring up to the boil again, infuse for 5 minutes then strain the bisque and cool.

FOR ‘SEAWEED’:

1. Heat the oil to 120 degrees Celsius in a deep pan. Very finely slice the cabbage leaves into long thin strips and then deep fry until the bubbling stops. Remove, place on a tray with absorbent paper and season with a little salt while there is still a little oil coating the outside that it can stick to. Keep in a warm dry place until needed.

TO SERVE:

1. Pour a little basil bisque in the bowl, then using a small steel ring or cutter place a little of the dressed crab inside and gently push flat to make a level surface then take a heaped spoon of the crispy seaweed and place on top.

2. Eat and enjoy!