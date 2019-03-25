New Zealand PM announces public inquiry into mosque attacks

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set up a public inquiry into the events leading up to this month's attack on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 people.

A suspected white supremacist has been charged with one count of murder over the Christchurch shootings.

The inquiry will look at whether anything could have been done to stop the attacks.

"It is important that no stone is left unturned to get to the bottom of how this act of terrorism occurred and what, if any, opportunities we had to stop it," Ms Ardern told reporters at Parliament House in the capital, Wellington.

The precise terms of reference for the royal commission have yet to be announced but Ms Ardern's decision to call such an inquiry was welcomed by members of New Zealand's Muslim community.

"The announcement of an inquiry is a great call and the right thing to do. I hope that it will be an inclusive inquiry and that an opportunity will be provided to the Muslim community to feed into the terms of reference," said Guled Mire, a Muslim community advocate.

"It's important we get this right so we can learn from past mistakes," he said.