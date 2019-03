Rain didn't dampen the spirits or put out the flames at Valencia's annual Fallas festival, as thousands gathered on Tuesday night to watch the burning of 380 giant figures known as ninots.

The annual four-day festival, which commemorates St Joseph, culminates in the "Crema de Fallas" (burning of the fallas).

Reuters

Satire often sets the tone for the ninots, with each neighbourhood in the city spending a year building the ornate monuments – only to set them alight and then begin again.