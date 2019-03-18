Road Trip day 1, Lisbon: Portugese workers demand returns on their sacrifices

Euronews is today embarking on a two-month road-trip to capture the spirit of Europe's people ahead of elections at the end of March.

Beginning in Lisbon our journalists will travel through Spain, France, Italy, Greece Bulgaria. Romania, Hungary, Austria the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands before ending in Brussels on the eve of the vote.

For each leg of the journey, two Euronews journalists will travel together listening to people outside of the major cities.

Look out for our red sofa which will be travelling with them.

Anelise Borges and Felippa Soares are taking the first leg, looking at the economic rebound of Portugal and whether the positive developments are being felt by its people.