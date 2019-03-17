Who are the victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings?

Some of the victims of Friday's attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 50 people dead and dozens wounded, have been identified by government officials.

Authorities started to return the bodies of victims to family members on Sunday, said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a Sunday press conference.

Police said they shared a list of victims with the families but have not released it publicly. Here are some of the people who have been reported as dead by other government officials.

Naeem Rashid and Talha Naeem

Naeem Rashid, originally from Pakistan, was confirmed dead by prime minister Imran Khan in a Sunday tweet.

"Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist & his courage will be recognized with a national award," wrote Khan.

In the video of the attack at the Al Noor mosque, Rashid is seen trying to stop the gunman. His brother, Kurshid Alam, told the BBC that he was proud of his brother for his heroic act.

"He was a brave person, and I've heard from a few people there, there were few witnesses… they've said he saved a few lives there by trying to stop that guy," Mr Alam told the BBC.

Talha Naeem, who was with father Naeem Rashid at the time of the attack, was also killed. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed both their deaths in a tweet.

Relatives and family members of Naeem Rashid who was killed along with his son Talha Naeem in the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, comfort each other during a condolence gathering at the family's home in Abbottabad, Pakistan March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Four other Pakistanis confirmed dead by Pakistan

Sohail Shahid, Syed Jahandad Ali, Syed Areeb Ahmed and Haroon Mahmood's deaths were also confirmed by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh consular officials in New Zealand have said multiple people of Bangladeshi origins are among the victims but they have not released any details on their identities.