Climate strike: School students from over 120 countries march to 'change history'

Thousands of school students from 123 countries and over 2,000 cities all over the world go on strike against government inaction on climate change this Friday.

The marches are part of a worldwide student movement, which started in August 2018 when 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg began protesting outside her parliament on school days.

The strikes have gained prominence and visibility in recent months across Europe, culminating with Thunberg's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize earlier this week.

Student protesters blocked the French bank Societe Generale's headquarters near Paris on Friday morning.

Students block the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale as part of a "youth strike against climate change", La Defense near Paris, France, March 15, 2019 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

More marches were planned throughout Europe and the United States later on Friday, while Asia and Oceania also protest.

“Climate change is worse than Voldemort,” read one student’s handmade sign in Wellington, New Zealand, referring to the evil wizard in the hugely popular Harry Potter books and films. “The oceans are rising, so are we,” read another in Sydney.

“If we don’t do something, it’ll be our lives affected, not the 60-year-old politicians,” said Sydney student Callum Frith, 15, who was wearing his school uniform. “We need action.”

Around 60 students protested at Thailand’s government house in Bangkok, holding cardboard signs to campaign against plastic waste.