Brexit: 'We’re leaving the EU, but we should be friends,’ British girl, 6, tells Tusk

A letter sent to EU chief Donald Tusk by a six-year-old British girl has brought several leaders a little perspective in the final tumultuous weeks before Brexit.

The youngster, named Sophie, told the European Council president that she thought the UK and the EU should still remain friends, despite the planned-for divorce.

Addressing the letter from London, Sophie wrote: "Dear Mr Tusk, I live in Britain. I know we are leaving the EU. But I think we should be friends," wrote Sophie, from London. "Please, may I have a signed photo of you for my Europe book?"

Sophie then signed off by telling Tusk she had drawn a unicorn for him.

The letter charmed several European leaders, including Tusk himself, who shared a picture of it on Instagram.

"We'll always be friends, Sophie," he wrote in response.

Tusk also confirmed in the post's comments that he had fulfilled Sophie's request by sending her a signed picture.

The European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, was also taken by the note.

"Sometimes it takes a child to put everything into perspective," he wrote on Twitter. "What a terrible waste Brexit is."

Sophie's letter was received in the final weeks before the UK's scheduled departure from the EU.

But as the deadline draws closer, the UK appears no clearer on what to do after UK MPs voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to reject Prime Minister Theresa May's deal for a second time.

MPs are now set to vote on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal, a scenario that has sparked widespread concerns for the future of the UK.