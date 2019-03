British MPs rejected UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal by a margin of 149 votes Tuesday night.

The House of Commons now prepares to vote again today on whether the UK should leave the European Union without a deal on March 29. If this is rejected, MPs will vote again on Thursday on extending Article 50.

So, how is British media reacting the morning after this historic defeat?

"May driven to despair" The Times

"WHAT A BREXS*ITSHOW" The Sun

"Brexit loss sparks new crisis" Daily Mirror

"Another day and more humiliation looms" Sky News

"May expected to come out against no-deal" The Telegraph

"Brexit slips from May's damaged hands" Financial Times