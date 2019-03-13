A plastic-free luxury stay in London

After working out that in 2017 alone they used over 500,000 plastic straws, which, when lined up, could encircle Central Park in New York ten times (!), the team behind the London EDITION hotel decided it was time to make changes. A huge announcement was made in April of last year: that EDITION was to go single-use plastic free in 2019 across all of its hotels - that’s London, New York, Miami and Sanya. The man heading this up is Ben Pundole, the Vice President of Brand Experience, who took inspiration from Blue Planet II and David Attenborough’s plea to end plastic pollution.

Perched in Fitzrovia on the edge of Soho, the London EDITION offers the perfect combination of elegant heritage and suave modernity. This is an Ian Schrager hotel, so expect to see a lot of unique design features with light and mirrors playing cat-and-mouse throughout. The Georgian facade gives way to a grand marble lobby, complete with mahogany bar and velvet chaise longues, perfect for reclining on with a dirty martini expertly blended by the in-house mixologists.

Thanks to its central location, it’s not unusual to find an after-work crowd enjoying drinks in the lobby bar or tourists heading back up to their rooms after a day of exploring. The London EDITION brings together all the best qualities of London - diversity, contemporary design and a vibrant atmosphere.

Eco credentials

Some of the eco friendly changes you’ll likely spot around the London outpost are bamboo toothbrushes, canned soft drinks instead of plastic, paper straws and the introduction of water fountains to encourage staff to refill the reusable bottles provided by the hotel. Coasters are made from recycled ocean plastic and you can expect your disposable coffee cups to be made from a compostable card.

Sleep

With its wood-clad walls and faux-fur bed throws, stepping into a room at the EDITION is instantly calming. Everything is pared down and understated yet still luxurious, from the simple Egyptian cotton sheets to the bright white bathroom complete with a rainfall shower. Larger rooms and suites offer sitting areas and all come with the same tranquil, low-lit lamps, helping you settle into your evening in an equally peaceful way.

Food

Once the Berners Hotel, it’s retained the eponymous restaurant, which has become a favourite of well-heeled professionals and couples alike, thanks to its impressive dining room, contemporary menu and intimate booth seating arrangement. Chef and restaurateur Jason Atherton has rolled his sleeves up and got involved, so you can expect the season, British menu to sing with exciting flavours.

What’s great about this place, though, is it’s lack of pretentiousness - it focuses on all-day dining and the food is delicious yet unfussy. Enjoy dishes such as Mac and cheese with red wine braised beef or BBQ pork chop with tomato and Harissa fondue under the watchful eyes of the surrounding oil portraits and amongst the pleasant hum of conversation that’s constantly circulating.

Rest

Though there isn’t a spa here, the fitness centre is comprehensive, including the latest machines and equipment to offer you a full body workout. Thanks to its central location, a stay at the EDITION wouldn’t be complete without a jaunt down neighbouring Oxford Street and the eve-evolving foodie scene of Soho.

Final Word

If there’s one thing that the London EDITION proves, it’s that style shouldn’t mean a lack of substance. The hotel remains as dashing and chic as it always has been, just with the added bonus of being kinder to the planet. This is a must for any visitors to London looking to reduce their impact on the planet.

Visit

Edition Hotels

10 Berners Street, London, W1T 3NP | +44 (0) 20 77 81 0000 |

Writer: Bianca Barratt