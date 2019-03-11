Eternal employment: Swedish art project offers ultimate job security with zero responsibilities

Have you ever wanted an open-ended, lifetime job with no responsibilities? One lucky person in Sweden is about to get exactly this position.

An art project funded by Public Art Agency Sweden is offering an "eternal employment" position at a future train station in Gothenburg.

The concept was originally thought up by the artist duo Jakob Senney and Simon Goldin, who want to hire one lucky person to do absolutely nothing for the rest of their lives.

The job description states that whatever the future employee chooses to do constitutes as "work," and they will be paid regardless of activity, as long as they clock in and out at Korsvägen train station in Gothenburg.

Each morning, the chosen employee will check in, which will turn on a fluorescent “working light” whenever the employee begins their shift. After this, the employee is not required to stay within the premises of the station throughout the day until they check out again.

The job is advertised as a full-time contract with an indefinite duration period and the worker will be entitled to the same benefits as any other public sector employee, including paid holiday leave and pension provisions.

The monthly salary will start at 21,600 kronor (€2,032) per month, which will be followed by 3.2% annual increases for at least 120 years.

Those rushing to apply for the job will need to be patient, as the project will not begin until the rail station opens in 2026.

The project's founders hope that "eternal employment" can contribute a rich history of rumours, jokes and news stories that can become a part of the Gothenburg's oral history.

They claim that the endless duration of the employment is financially feasible because "money pays better than work" and the programme can stay afloat as long as the return on capital is substantially higher than the average increase in wages.