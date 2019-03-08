Live updates: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Women’s Day, and Gilet Jaunes protests

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: The UK will exercise diplomatic protection for a British-Iranian mother detained in Tehran as part of the Government’s continuing efforts to secure her release.

Read more on her story here. * Women’s Day: The theme for International Women’s Day this year, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change”, putting innovation by women and girls, for women and girls, at the heart of efforts to achieve gender equality.

Find out how it is being marked across Europe here.

Gilet Jaunes: Yellow vests are

calling for a final three days of protests. Since the beginning of the movement, the demonstrations have been peppered with violence that has left more than 3,000 people wounded, including 2,000 demonstrators and more than 1,300 members of the police.

Read more here.

Follow our updates here: