Salvini criticised over controversial League party Women's Day leaflet

A Women's Day flyer printed by Italy's League party, which Matteo Salvini is the leader of, has been criticised for claiming the natural role of women is the "promotion and support of life and the family".

Same-sex couples, LGBT people, and migrants are also attacked in it.

The flyer was produced by a local branch of Italy's League party in Crotone, Calabria, to be given out at a Women's Day event on Saturday.

The leaflet goes on to criticise Italy’s “pink quotas” - which were introduced in 2015 with the aim of improving equality in workplaces.

Many people have been talking about it on social media, with it quickly attracting angry comments.

Female members of the League government coalition partner, the Five Star Movement, said in a group statement that the leaflet was "shocking” and that it “takes us back decades."

Maria Edera Spadoni, vice-president of the Chamber, said it had "delusional concepts, out of time, backwards, which are not included in the government contract."

Maria Edera Spadoni took to Twitter about it

Alessia Rotta of Italy's Democratic Party described it on Facebook as “a list of clichés and insults as well as an attempt to relegate women to a reproductive role.”

PER LA LEGA LE DONNE DEVONO STARE A CASA E FARE i FIGLI! Mi auguro sia uno scherzo di cattivo gusto, ma se così non è,... Publiée par Alessia Rotta sur Mercredi 6 mars 2019 Alessia Rotta's Facebook post

In response, League leader Matteo Salvini said at a press conference on Wednesday that he did not know about the flyer, and that he did not agree with some of the contents.