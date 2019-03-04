Raw Politics in full: Salisbury anniversary, Orban vs. 'useful idiots', and women's week

Skripal anniversary

Today marks one year since a man and his daughter were found collapsed on a park bench in the British town of Salisbury. When it emerged the man was former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, and that he was poisoned by a nerve agent known as Novichok, the political drama unfolded to international condemnation. But also with deadly consequences.

Diplomats were expelled and sanctions imposed. Russian suspects said they were spire-loving tourists. An innocent bystander, Dawn Sturgess, died in July after being exposed to Novichok nearby in Amesbury after she and her partner handled a contaminated perfume bottle.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the poisonings.

British Prime Minister Theresa May travelled to Salisbury on Monday to mark the anniversary.

Orban vs. 'useful idiots'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blasted critics within his own political group in the European Parliament as "useful idiots".

Orban says those who want him booted from the European People's Party are playing into the hands of their left-wing opponents. It comes after posters sponsored by the Hungarian government targeted EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, claiming he promotes illegal migration into Hungary.

At least seven parties within the EPP have since called for the expulsion or suspension of Orban's Fidesz party.

A Hungarian spokesperson on Saturday said the government will halt on March 15 its poster campaign taking aim at Juncker and George Soros.

Instead, the posters will target First Vice-President Frans Timmermans.

Women's week

Raw Politics is kicking off a week of coverage to mark International Women's Day, with a fresh take on gender and equality every day this week.

A report has highlighted shortcomings in gender parity inside the European Parliament. It also noted that only three of the EU's 28 heads of state are women, and there has never been a female president of the European Commission.

