Keith Flint, iconic frontman of British band The Prodigy, found dead at home in Essex

Keith Flint, the iconic frontman of British band The Prodigy, was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday morning.

He was 49 years old.

Essex police said it was called to the address in Dunmow, Essex, regarding "concerns for the welfare of a man," but the 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

The Prodigy confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, paying tribute to a "pioneer, innovator and legend."

"He will be forever missed," the statement reads.

Bandmate Liam Howlett posted to Instagram, saying Flint "took his own life over the weekend."

"I'm shell shocked, f***** angry, confused and heart broken," Howlett wrote.

Born and raised in east London and later in Essex, Flint initially joined the band as a dancer, but went on to front for the band's hit singles "Firestarter" and "Breathe."

Both singles featured on The Prodigy's best-known album, "The Fat of the Land", which was released in 1997 and has sold millions of copies worldwide.

Tributes

Tributes from high-profile figures across the entertainment industry poured in on Monday morning in tribute to Flint.

Electronic duo Chase & Status said they were "absolutely devastated" after hearing the news.

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the life-changing music [The Prodigy] made and championed."

Radio DJ Jo Whiley paid tribute to an "incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre."

"Whenever our paths crossed, he was an absolute sweetheart," she wrote on Twitter.

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds shared a fond memory of his band supporting and meeting Flint.

"Keith single-handedly shattered my presumption that big stars would have an arrogance and aloofness about them," he wrote on Twitter.

"He was so welcoming, sweet and passionate."

Manchester's Warehouse Project also shared a memory of a performance from The Prodigy at its venue.

"We will never forget this night," it said.

Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers said he was "so sad" upon hearing the news.

Flint "was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together," he wrote.

"Great man."

British actress Kathy Burke also paid tribute.

"He did what all music stars are meant to do; he frightened your mums and dads," she wrote, referencing Flint's iconic look.