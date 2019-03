Roger Federer claimed the 100th ATP title of his career by winning the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday (March 2) for the eighth time.

The Swiss tennis legend beat 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 to revenge his ousting by Tsitspas in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January.

"Well it makes me look back at how it all started and how badly I wanted my first title back in Milan," said Federer following the match, "I was hoping that one day I was going to win a title, just before that Milan final, and I did and I'm sitting here today having won a hundred is, I don't know it's disbelief."

The 20-times Grand Slam champion became the second man in the Open Era to claim 100 titles after American Jimmy Connors who won 109.

Here is a look at some of the best social media reaction to Federer's century of victories