Indian pilot is 'gamechanger' for both sides as Pakistan about to release him

Pakistan has said it will release an Indian Fighter Pilot it seized this week -as a 'peace gesture' - following days of fighting between the two nuclear powers.

The Kashmir region has been disputed territory ever since the end of British colonial rule saw the partition of India in 1947. Both India and Pakistan administer parts of the area but claim full control.

Both sides accuse the other of breaching a ceasefire and no sign yet of any de-escalation of hostilities. Pakistan says it will free a captured Indian pilot this Friday.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthamanhas been shown on TV, looking bruised and confused.

India welcomed Pakistan's decision to release its pilot despite the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan failing to say whether the release was conditional.

Indian Air Force Vice Marshal Rjk Kapoor told reporters “We are happy that our pilot, who had fallen across the line of control and was in the custody of Pakistan, is being released.”

But India remains on high alert to respond to what defines as a possible provocation of Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a February suicide attack that killed at least forty Indian policemen.

India then said it hit a training camp for an armed group who claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan dismissed the attack as a failure.

The capture of the pilot came a day after India carried out airstrikes against what it said was a militant camp in Pakistan. The airstrikes led to the closure of dozens of airports in the subcontinent.

