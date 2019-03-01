Aurora borealis illuminates Lapland sky

A magnificent display of the northern lights illuminated the night skies of Lehtojarvi, on the Arctic Circle in Finland, on Thursday.

Tourists admired the show, which lasted for several hours and coloured the sky with green, pink, purple and white lights.

Footage of the spectacle was captured by an enthusiast from Rovaniemi who said the auroras were the strongest they had been in months.

Spring is one of the best times to see the northern lights — also called aurora borealis — on the Arctic Circle because of augmented solar wind activity.