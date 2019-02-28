UK junior minister George Eustice resigns over possible Brexit delay

UK Junior Agriculture Minister George Eustice resigned from the government on Thursday, citing a delay to the process of leaving the European Union.

In a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, the politician - who campaigned to leave the EU - said he had “decided to resign from the government following the decision this week to allow the postponement of our exit from the EU.”

“Since Parliament is now in direct control of events, I want to be free to participate in the critical debate that will take place in the weeks ahead,” he added.

Eustice said he would vote for May’s Withdrawal Agreement when it returns to the House.

May laid out plans this week for a possible extension to Article 50 to avoid the UK leaving the European Union at the end of March without a deal.

Such an extension would first require MPs to vote to reject both the prime minister's current deal and a no-deal scenario.