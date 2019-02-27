Firefighters tackle huge blaze on West Yorkshire moors

Eyewitness footage posted to social media late on Tuesday showed billowing smoke and large flames from a large fire on Saddleworth Moor.

"I think this is possibly one of the biggest fires I've seen in West Yorkshire for a wildfire and because it's running through heather, it really does have a high flame front because it's so combustible," said station commander Laura Boocock.

"It's really quite dramatic to see but it's nothing we can't deal with."

Last year, Greater Manchester Police declared a moorland fire a "major incident" after dozens of local residents were evacuated from homes.